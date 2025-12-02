Van Ness (foot) was spotted in a walking boot Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Van Ness has been hampered by a foot injury for much of the season and attempted a return in Week 12 against the Vikings. However, he managed only six defensive snaps in that game and was inactive for Week 13. In comments to the media, Van Ness said that he's focused on rehab, so it sounds as if he could be in for at least one more absence in Week 14 against the Bears.