Musgrave now was a limited walkthrough and a capped practice under his belt this week as he continues his recovery from the lacerated kidney that he suffered Week 11 versus the Chargers. Coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that Musgrave is pining to play Sunday against the Vikings, but the rookie right end will need to receive medical clearance along with looking like himself in order to do so. Ultimately, the Packers will need to activate Musgrave from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to suit up this weekend.