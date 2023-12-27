Musgrave (kidney) participated in individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Musgrave was designated for return from injured reserve last Thursday, but he went down as a DNP on the Packers' last two Week 16 injury reports. As the team opens Week 17 prep, he appears poised to be listed as limited Wednesday as he seeks to come back from the lacerated kidney that he sustained during a Week 11 win against the Chargers.
