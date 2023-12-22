Musgrave (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina but still hopes to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Musgrave said he doesn't mind playing through pain but has to be cautious when dealing with an internal injury, particularly one that was graded at "level four out of five," Fellow rookie Tucker Kraft has filled in capably in terms of receiving production, averaging 3.3 catches for 43.3 yards and 0.5 TDs over the past four games while playing at least 95 percent of snaps on offense in each contest. Kraft figures to handle a three-down role again this Sunday at Carolina, and it sounds like he could have the role for another week or two beyond that. The Packers designated Musgrave for a return from injured reserve Thursday but didn't actually have him practice.