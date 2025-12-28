Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal after Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens regarding whether Willis (shoulder) or Jordan Love (concussion) would start Week 18 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Love inactive for the first time all season in Week 17 after being placed in concussion protocol, Willis -- who had been listed as questionable heading into Saturday due to a right shoulder injury and illness -- was called upon to make a spot start. Though the Green Bay defense couldn't slow down the Derrick Henry-led Baltimore ground attack, Willis did his part to keep the Packers competitive. The dual-threat signal-caller carved up the Ravens for 60 yards and two scores on nine carries and completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown before he exited the contest midway through the fourth quarter after he appeared to aggravate his shoulder injury on a throw. Though Willis didn't check back into the game following a brief trip to the locker room, Demovsky relays that the 26-year-old was available to return to the game and likely would have replaced third-stringer Clayton Tune at quarterback for the Packers' ensuing possession had the Ravens not extended their lead to 17 with less than two minutes remaining. As a result of the loss, the Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, a reality that could prompt LaFleur to exercise caution with the usage of either or both Love and Willis in the regular-season finale. Expect LaFleur to shed more light on his plans at quarterback when the Packers reconvene Wednesday for their first official Week 18 practice.