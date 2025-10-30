Willis was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

The ankle injury appears to be a new issue, as Willis was not listed on Wednesday's practice report. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but his participation in Friday's practice will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers. The Packers would likely elevate Clayton Tune from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the backup quarterback behind Jordan Love if Willis is not cleared to play Week 9.