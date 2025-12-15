Parsons (knee) has been confirmed to have suffered a torn left ACL after undergoing an MRI on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Parsons suffered the non-contact injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Broncos, and now faces a recovery timetable that will sideline him for the remainder of 2025 and could impact his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign. The Packers will now be forced to rely on a combination of Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Arron Mosby to step up alongside Rashan Gary and replace Parsons' absence, though filling the All-Pro's shoes will be a difficult task. Expect Parsons to be placed on IR in the near future as he turns his attention toward making a full recovery for 2026.