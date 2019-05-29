Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said Daniels (foot) won't need to play 50 or 60 snaps per game this upcoming season, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Daniels didn't actually play that many snaps last season, averaging 41.9 in 10 games before a foot injury ended his campaign in mid-November. He did top 50 snaps eight times in a nine-game stretch during the 2017 campaign, so perhaps that's what Montgomery is referring to. In any case, the main point is that Green Bay's improved depth in the front seven should allow the 30-year-old Daniels to scale back his workload from its peak level. He's been held out of OTAs while finishing up his rehab from the foot injury.