Smith had three tackles and half of a sack during Monday's victory over the Vikings.

While it was the other Smith on the Packers that stole the show Monday, Preston Smith seemingly played well all game and was able to help his counterpart, Za'Darius Smith, take down Kirk Cousins on one occasion. The duo will possibly have an even easier matchup in Sunday's season finale against a reeling Lions team that will again be trotting out backup-caliber quarterback David Blough.