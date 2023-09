Walker (concussion) has cleared the league's protocol and will play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker suffered a concussion while securing a pick-six in the Packers' season opener. He recorded four tackles (one solo) on 46 defensive plays (66 percent) before exiting the game. Look for him to take on his usual role at line backer assuming he avoids any setbacks.