Walker (neck) is inactive for Thursday's clash with the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The starting middle linebacker suffered the injury in Week 11 versus the Giants, missed Week 12 against the Vikings and is now unable to make the quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving Day game. Walker entered the day with a questionable tag, so it seems like he has a decent shot to return for Green Bay's Week 14 matchup with Chicago. Meanwhile, in his absence Thursday, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper should see more snaps.