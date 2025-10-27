Walker recorded five total tackles (one solo) and two passes defended in Sunday night's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Although Walker's five stops were his lowest total in a game this season, he led the Packers' defense in passes defended Sunday night. The Georgia product has now tallied a team-leading 64 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended over Green Bay's first seven games. He's expected to continue starting alongside Edgerrin Cooper, forming one of the NFL's best inside linebacker tandems ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Panthers.