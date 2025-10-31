Walker (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Walker popped up on Thursday's practice report as a DNP due to a calf injury, but he was able to log a limited session Friday to earn the questionable tag for Week 9. With Nick Niemann (pectoral) already ruled out, second-year pro Ty'Ron Hopper would be in line for more snaps at linebacker if Walker is not cleared to play against Carolina.