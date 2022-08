Ramsey will return to practice Sunday after missing time with an ankle injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Ramsey started camp on the active/PUP list, but was removed from the list a week later. However, the ankle injury still seemed to be an issue, as he missed the Packers' Family Night on Friday due to it. Now cleared again, Ramsey will continue to try and earn a spot in Green Bay's linebacker corps.