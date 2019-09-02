Gary (neck) was absent from Green Bay's injury report Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gary was able to return to practice Aug. 26 after sustaining the neck injury Aug. 22. Now healthy, the rookie first-round pick figures to slot into at least a rotational role in Green Bay's linebacking corps with an emphasis on rushing the passer.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week