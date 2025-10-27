Gary recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, during Sunday night's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

The Michigan product was one of two Packers to get after the quarterback in Week 8, taking down Aaron Rodgers in the first and fourth quarters. Gary has quietly been one of the league's most productive pass rushers this season, recording 24 total tackles, including 7.5 sacks (fifth-most in the NFL), and one forced fumble through the team's first seven games. The edge-rush tandem of Gary and Micah Parsons is expected to continue creating problems for opposing quarterbacks heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Panthers.