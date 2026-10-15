Moore (ankle) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Moore injured his ankle in the Week 5 win over the Bears and seems to be trending toward a Week 6 absence Sunday against the Cowboys, which would open the door for Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant to take on larger roles behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. The Packers would also need to find an alternative option to return kickoffs and punts if Moore sits, with Sturdivant, Melton, Golden and Pierre Strong among the top candidates to contribute in those situations.