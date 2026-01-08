Tom (back/knee) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom was listed as limited on Green Bay's first two practice reports this week, but he was listed as a non-participant Thursday due to what head coach Matt LaFleur labeled a "rest day." The starting left tackle hasn't played since injuring his knee Week 15 versus Denver, and he's since also been managing a back injury. LaFleur said Tom has "looked good in practice" and that the Packers will "give him up till gametime, and if he can go, he'll be out there."