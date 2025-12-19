Tom (back/knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.

Tom was unable to practice at all during the week, placing some significant doubt on his ability to play in Week 16. The offensive lineman is dealing with back and knee injuries, and if he can't go versus Chicago, Darian Kinnard (neck) would be a top candidate to draw the start at right tackle.