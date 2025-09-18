Packers' Zach Tom: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tom (oblique) turned in a limited practice Wednesday.
Tom was unable to practice at all prior to Green Bay's Week 2 win over Washington. While it's positive that he took the field Wednesday, Tom was struggling to run and did not participate in any team drills, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. That leaves him with an uncertain status for a Week 3 matchup against Cleveland.
