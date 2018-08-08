Panthers' Amini Silatolu: Will go under knife Friday
Silatolu tore his meniscus during Tuesday's practice and will undergo surgery Friday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Silatolu was lined up to be the starting left guard in Carolina, but now he'll be considered week-to-week during recovery. His injury is another blow to the Panthers' offensive front, which saw starting right tackle Daryl Williams suffer a dislocated patella and torn MCL earlier in camp.
