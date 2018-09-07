Panthers' Amini Silatolu: Questionable for Sunday
Silatolu (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Silatolu returned to practice in a limited capacity this week after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in early August. Brendan Mahon could see starting reps at left guard should Silatolu be unable to play.
