Panthers' Cam Newton: Reportedly passes physical
Newton (foot/shoulder) underwent a physical in Atlanta on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, Newton passed the physical -- which was coordinated by the Panthers and his agency team -- with his both his foot and shoulder "checking out well." This news follows reports that Carolina is expected to release the QB. Once that happens, Newton's passed physical should help him find a new team quicker than if there were looming questions regarding the soundness of his foot and/or shoulder.
