Panthers' Chris Brazzell: Competing with Legette

Brazzell is slated to compete with Xavier Legette for wide receiver reps during training camp, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

Brazzell, a rookie third-rounder, will compete with a 2024 first-round pick in Legette for No. 3 wide receiver opportunities behind Tetairoa McMillan (ankle) and Jalen Coker. Per Rizzuti, Brazzell impressed during spring and summer workouts with Carolina, and if he's able to keep up that momentum during training camp it wouldn't be out of the question to jump up the depth chart and surpass Legette, who failed to live up to expectations through his first three seasons. Brazzell totaled a 62-1,017-9 line across 12 games in 2025 at Tennessee, where he earned All-American Third-Team and All-SEC First-Team honors.