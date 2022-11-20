Littleton (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Littleton was temporarily forced out with an ankle injury against Baltimore, though he was able to return before the end of the first half. The 29-year-old should continue to fill a reserve role behind starting outside linebacker Shaq Thompson.
