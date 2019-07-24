Williams (knee) has gained medical clearance, and is good to go for the start of training camp, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Williams had been limited during offseason work after recovering from a torn MCL and dislocated patella. The Panthers was so confident in his ability to rebound, they even signing him to a one-year extension this offseason. Now that Williams is healthy, he's projected to re-gain his position as the team's starting right tackle.