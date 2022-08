Thomas (ribs) isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest at New England, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thomas got banged up in practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and has been sidelined with a rib injury in the meantime. He's among three tight ends that won't suit up Friday -- also, Colin Thompson (calf) and Josh Babicz (undisclosed) -- making Tommy Tremble, Stephen Sullivan and Jared Scott the Panthers available at the position.