Robinson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Robinson had been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after he was limited in practice to begin Week 10 prep before sitting out the team's sessions on Thursday and Friday entirely. Gantt notes that Robinson won't be in attendance for the game, as the second-year safety flew back to the United States to tend to a personal matter. The Panthers will hope that Robinson will heal up from the injury in time to be available after their Week 11 bye.