Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that the Panthers don't expect Sanders (neck) ro play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sanders was placed on a backboard and carted off the field just before halftime of this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after he landed on his neck as he was tackled at the end of a 10-yard catch and run. He was evaluated further at a Charlotte area hospital before getting discharged not long after the game. Canales relayed to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer on Monday that Sanders avoided a serious injury before adding Wednesday that the rookie tight end may practice later this week. No matter, Sanders seems destined to be inactive Week 13.