Panthers' Ja'Tyre Carter: Questionable to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Carter suffered an ankle injury in the first half in Pittsburgh, placing some doubt on his ability to return to action. If the offensive guard can't make it back out there, he'll shift his focus to being ready to go for the regular season opener Sept. 7 in Jacksonville.