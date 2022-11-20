site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-jaycee-horn-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Horn (foot) is active Sunday against the Ravens.
Horn's ability to take the field Sunday was expected, as it was reported earlier Sunday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He'll work to help slow down the Ravens' passing attack Sunday in Baltimore.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read