Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that he "fully expects" Brooks (knee) to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Brooks has been out all season while recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered last November during his final collegiate campaign at Texas, but he was a full participant in practices in Weeks 9 and 10 before Carolina went on bye for Week 11. Assuming he experiences no setbacks with his surgically repaired right knee during Week 12 prep, Brooks should be ready to handle a complementary role behind starter Chuba Hubbard. With Hubbard still expected to see the lion's share of the snaps and touches out of the backfield moving forward after inking a four-year, $33.2 million extension earlier this month, Brooks will likely struggle to earn enough volume to make for an appealing option in fantasy lineups.