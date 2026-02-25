Panthers GM Dan Morgan said Tuesday that Jones (back) has been fully cleared after undergoing surgery during the season, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Signed to a two-year, $15 million deal last offseason following a breakout 2024 campaign with the Vikings, Jones appeared in just four games during his first season with Carolina. Jones will look to return to form in 2026 after he racked up a career-high 7.0 sacks across 15 games with Minnesota two seasons ago.