Jones (back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old's shift to IR comes as no surprise, as head coach Dave Canales told reporters Wednesday that Jones would miss the remainder of the season due to a back injury. Jones, a first-year Panther, appeared in four games and played 161 defensive snaps prior to his injury, recording nine total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended. While he's sidelined for the rest of Carolina's 2025 campaign, expect rookie Nic Scourton to step in and start at outside linebacker.