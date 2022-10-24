Interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker will remain the starter in Week 8 against the Falcons regardless of the health of Baker Mayfield (ankle) or Sam Darnold (ankle), David Newton of ESPN reports.

Walker has earned the starting job after a clean two-touchdown performance in Carolina's Week 7 upset win over the Buccaneers. Mayfield had been struggling prior to hurting his ankle, and Darnold was hardly better as the Panthers' starter last season, so another competent performance from Walker come Sunday could be enough to keep him cemented as the starter moving forward.