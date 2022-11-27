Walker (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Denver.
Walker was considered doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's not a surprise he won't be suiting up. Sam Darnold will make his first start of the season with Baker Mayfield filling the backup role.
