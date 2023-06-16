Blackshear appears to be in line for an expanded offensive role under the Panthers' new coaching staff, reports Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

Blackshear was singled out as an "under-the-radar" standout in spring practices by coach Frank Reich, according to Kaye. Signed by Carolina in September of 2022 after he was cut by the Bills, Blackshear appeared in 13 games for Carolina last season, rushing 23 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns in mop-up duties behind D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. He also caught 10 balls for 93 yards, which could be his path to playing time this year, serving as the pass-game complement to Miles Sanders.