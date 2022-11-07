Blackshear rushed five times for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. He also caught all four of his targets for 40 yards.

Blackshear, a rookie from Virginia Tech, scored the first touchdown of his career with a two-yard rush late in the fourth quarter. Although the blowout nature of Sunday's game resulted in Blackshear getting more involved, it was nonetheless his best performance as a pro. In playing four more offensive snaps than fellow tailback Spencer Brown, Blackshear's usage could be interesting to monitor in Week 10's Thursday night game versus the Falcons, when Chuba Hubbard (ankle) may remain sidelined behind starter D'Onta Foreman.