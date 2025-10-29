Wallace (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Wallace sustained a stinger during the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Bills, when he logged seven tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks. He sat out of the first practice of Week 9 prep, but he'll have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity heading into Sunday's game against the Packers. The second-year pro has 39 tackles (24 solo) and three pass defenses through eight regular-season games.