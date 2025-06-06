Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Returns to field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) is participating in OTAs, Jeff Hawkins of the Charlotte Post reports.
Wallace suffered a shoulder injury in mid-December and required surgery to resolve the issue. He spent a significant portion of his rookie season as a starter, but he'll have to compete for that role in 2025 after the Panthers added Christian Rozeboom this offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Rehabbing after shoulder surgery•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Likely needs surgery•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Placed on IR due to shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Out for Week 15•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Productive in scaled-back role•