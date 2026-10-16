Etienne (ankle) is listed as questionablefor Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Etienne was a full practice participant all week, while AJ Dillon (ankle) was absent and has already been ruled out for Sunday. Etienne might've taken over the No. 2 RB role even if Dillon had stayed healthy, so it remains to be seen how that play out if/when both are available at the same time. The Panthers will need to activate Etienne from injured reserve by Saturday evening to have him available for Sunday's game. If they don't do that, they'll need to look to the practice squad for depth behind Chuba Hubbard.