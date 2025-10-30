Panthers' Xavier Legette: Misses practice with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette sat out Thursday's practice due to an illness.
Legette didn't appear on the Panthers' initial injury report that was released Wednesday, so the illness is likely something that cropped up Wednesday night or Thursday morning. So long as Legette is able to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday, he should have a good chance at gaining clearance to suit up this Sunday at Green Bay.
