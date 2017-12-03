Panthers' Zach Moore: Joins Panthers
Moore was signed to the Panthers 53-man roster Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Moore had been residing on the team's practice squad so far this season. The 27-year-old takes the roster spot of offensive lineman John Theus (concussion), who was placed on injured reserve, and should serve as a depth option on the defensive line.
