Brown (ankle) practiced all three days this week, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.

After opening his 21-day return window Wednesday and logging limited work Thursday, Brown now appears to have made it through a full week of practice activity. The Patriots will need to activate him from injured reserve Friday or Saturday if he's going to play against the Jets on Sunday. It's not yet clear if that will happen, but continued practice participation is at least a strong sign that Brown should be ready for Week 7 if not Week 6.