Patriots' Brandon King: Placed on IR
The Patriots placed King (quadriceps) on injured reserve Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
King suffered a torn quadriceps during Thursday's preseason game, an injury that will likely cost him the entire 2019 season. Barring an injury settlement with the team, King will reside on IR for the season.
