Patriots' Carlton Davis: Back at practice

Davis (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant Monday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports

After injuring his hamstring on July 28, Davis returned to the New England practice field Monday on a limited basis, making it likely that he avoided a severe tear. The 29-year-old is once again in line to be one of the starting outside cornerbacks for a top-performing Patriots defense alongside Christian Gonzalez. Davis will look to continue his solid defensive play from 2025, when he recorded 69 tackles and 10 pass deflections across 17 regular-season games.