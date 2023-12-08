Ryland made all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers.

For the second game in a row, Ryland didn't record any field-goal attempts, however this time around the Patriots offense showed signs of life (after being shut out in Week 13), which resulted in the kicker's only opportunities Thursday arriving on extra points. Ryland is still not high-percentage fantasy option ahead of New England's Dec. 17 contest against the Chiefs, but the 2023 fourth-rounder has at least maintained his weekly role despite his accuracy issues (12 of 18 on FG tries) through 13 games this season.