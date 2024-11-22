Gonzalez (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The second-year pro from Oregon popped up on the Patriots' injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a calf injury, putting his Week 12 status in doubt. Gonzalez's potential absence could significantly impact a Patriots defense that may already be without both of its top safeties, Marte Mapu (neck) and Kyle Dugger (ankle). If Gonzalez is unable to play through the issue Sunday, expect Alex Austin to see increased work as one of New England's top outsider corners.