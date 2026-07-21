Patriots' CJ Dippre: Beginning camp on PUP

Dippre (undisclosed) will be on the active/PUP list to start training camp, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Dippre is working through an injury that he may have picked during the offseason. However, he can be activated from the PUP list at any time during training camp once he has recovered from his unspecified injury. Dippre signed with the Patriots in May of 2025 as an undrafted free agent and spent most of last season on the practice squad. He appeared in two regular-season games, playing a total of 46 snaps (20 on offense, 26 on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise.