The Patriots won't exercise Strange's fifth-year option, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2022 first-round pick from Chattanooga has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, appearing in just 13 regular-season contests. Thus, it's no surprise that Patriots' are declining to exercise his fifth-year option. Although Strange is currently back at full health, the offseason addition of Garrett Bradbury via free agency likely means he'll serve as a depth piece on New England's offensive line.